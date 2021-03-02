Africa > VCM taskforce moves forward with working groups to inform core carbon principles

VCM taskforce moves forward with working groups to inform core carbon principles

Published 18:00 on March 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:00 on March 2, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A private sector voluntary carbon market (VCM) taskforce on Tuesday moved into the second phase of its development with three working groups and a ten-member advisory board to provide input on increasing the quality of voluntary emission reductions (VERs) and develop standard contracts and governance principles.

