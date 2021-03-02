EMEA > Brussels launches investigation into Germany’s compensation scheme for lignite plant closures

Brussels launches investigation into Germany’s compensation scheme for lignite plant closures

Published 11:37 on March 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:02 on March 2, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into Germany’s €4.35 billion scheme to compensate the early closures of lignite-fired power plants, to review if the programme complies with the bloc’s state aid rules, the EU’s executive announced Tuesday.

