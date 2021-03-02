Singapore companies target all of ASEAN for solar power CDM programme

Published 11:03 on March 2, 2021 / Last updated at 11:56 on March 2, 2021

The UN has registered a Programme of Activities (PoA) under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), with the initiative's two Singapore-based proponents aiming to generate carbon credits across the entire South East Asian region.