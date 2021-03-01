Four TCI jurisdictions release draft Model Rule with similarities to RGGI

Published 22:55 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:55 on March 1, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Four US jurisdictions unveiled a draft Model Rule for the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) cap-and-trade programme on Monday to regulate on-road diesel and gasoline emissions, with the proposal including several mechanisms from the RGGI carbon market.