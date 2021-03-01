Americas > Utah power plant to analyse hydrogen storage for electricity decarbonisation

Utah power plant to analyse hydrogen storage for electricity decarbonisation

Published 17:37 on March 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:37 on March 1, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A Utah-based power plant that supplies electricity to California cap-and-trade emitters will be part of a study evaluating the cost effectiveness and efficiency of hydrogen energy storage, two companies announced Monday.

