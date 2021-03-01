Utah power plant to analyse hydrogen storage for electricity decarbonisation
Published 17:37 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 17:37 on March 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A Utah-based power plant that supplies electricity to California cap-and-trade emitters will be part of a study evaluating the cost effectiveness and efficiency of hydrogen energy storage, two companies announced Monday.
