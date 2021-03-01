Project Lead Hydrogen Policy, Agora Energiewende – Brussels

To strengthen our team, we are seeking a Project Lead for European Hydrogen Policy and the European Energy Transition (f/m/d) – Full-time – Brussels-based

The world’s energy systems are changing. Renewable energy has moved from a niche technology to broad-scale adoption in many countries around the globe. Policy makers in many countries are struggling with the technical, economic, and political complexities of the transformation. Understanding these processes and challenges is essential for taking political decisions and ensuring a smooth transition to a clean energy system.

This is where Agora Energiewende helps: we develop evidence-based strategies for ensuring the success of the clean energy transitions in Europe and around the globe. As an independent and non-partisan thinktank we share cutting edge, policy-relevant research knowledge with stakeholders in the worlds of politics, business, academia and NGOs.

To strengthen our team, we are seeking a:

Project Lead for European Hydrogen Policy and the European Energy Transition (f/m/d) – Full-time – Brussels-based

A major new frontier of the energy transition is the development of the clean hydrogen economy. In the EU, clean hydrogen has been identified by the European Commission, and by several EU member states, as a strategic new energy carrier, with applications for decarbonising heavy industry, long distance transport, and contribute to tomorrow’s renewable-based energy system.

In the context of the European Green Deal, our European programme in Brussels is expanding and we are seeking a Project Lead on European Hydrogen Policy.

Your responsibilities would include:

Identify knowledge gaps in the EU and/or member state public policy agenda on clean hydrogen, then defining and managing research projects to fill those gaps.

Conducting research, writing policy papers or supporting Agora’s partners to do likewise on a variety of topics relating to clean hydrogen development.

Evaluating and monitoring investments into the clean hydrogen economy under member state economy recovery plans.

Representing Agora Energiewende in EU stakeholder consultation bodies, at industry conferences and other public fora.

Communicating Agora Energiewende’s research findings and policy recommendations to policy makers and other hydrogen economy stakeholders.

Building, expanding and managing relations with Agora’s network in Brussels.

Following and supporting the EU legislative agenda on clean hydrogen and ensuring timely communication of relevant research findings or policy recommendations.

Working with Agora’s offices and partner organisations in Berlin, Paris, Warsaw, Italy, Spain and South-eastern Europe to provide technical support to national policy debates in those member states.

Working with Agora’s Hydrogen, Industry and EU programmes to define and coordinate research projects and ensure an alignment of the institutions public messaging.

Contributing to team discussions on questions of short-term tactics and medium term strategy in relation to the energy transition;

Working with Agora Energiewende’s international team to ensure that early lessons from Europe can be embedded into the work of our partner programmes in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.

Liaising with grant-makers relevant to this work as a key contact point within the Agora team.

From time to time, working with senior team members and Agora Energiewende’s financial team to prepare major grant proposals, track project schedules with the project teams both at Agora and among our international partners, and grant reporting.

We are looking for

A proven track record and expertise in the transition to clean hydrogen;

A strong knowledge of European institutions and policy processes. knowledge of or networks in specific EU member state(s) are a plus;

Excellent project management skills;

Strong networking skills and the ability to navigate in a complex multicultural stakeholder environment;

Capability to represent Agora at a senior level toward international partners, governments, and other stakeholders;

Ability to independently perform complex analytic research and to write high quality documents;

A confident, calm, practical and entrepreneurial outlook, with openness to working on diverse challenges and topics;

Working fluency in English; other European language skills are a plus; and

Willingness to travel within the EU.

We offer

An opportunity to work in a mission-driven, highly motivated and professional team;

A comfortable office space in a central Brussels location, also home working equipment;

Diverse experiences including professional relationships with colleagues and visitors from a variety of countries and professional backgrounds;

Opportunities for professional growth and advancement; and

Full-time role with an employment or consultancy contract. The position will initially be a fixed term of one year.

Please upload your application by filling out the form below and uploading your cover letter and cv in one single file. The deadline for applications is March 28th, 2021.

cloud.sefep.eu/apps/forms/aCc56xmTp2c978yo

As file name please use „Name_Surname_Project_Lead_Hydrogen’. For reasons of objectivity we would like to ask you not to include an application photo. Should you have any questions, please contact Marie Haßheider by email: marie.hassheider@agora-energiewende.de.

Find the job posting on Agora Energiewende’s site here.