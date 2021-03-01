VCM Report: VER prices resume bullish 2021 path as first GEO futures trade

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) values trended higher this week as the first Global Emissions Offset (GEO) futures contracts transacted on Monday, while elevated interest in North American forestry and other project types provided a further boost.