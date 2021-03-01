VCM Report: VER prices resume bullish 2021 path as first GEO futures trade
Published 21:33 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 21:56 on March 1, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emission reduction (VER) values trended higher this week as the first Global Emissions Offset (GEO) futures contracts transacted on Monday, while elevated interest in North American forestry and other project types provided a further boost.
Voluntary emission reduction (VER) values trended higher this week as the first Global Emissions Offset (GEO) futures contracts transacted on Monday, while elevated interest in North American forestry and other project types provided a further boost.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.