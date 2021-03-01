Director Climate Change Finance Division, Government of Kiribati – Tarawa, Kiribati

The Government of Kiribati (GoK) have made significant commitments under the Kiribati Development Plan 2016-2019 and the Paris Agreement to building the resilience against the threats of Climate Change. This highlights the importance of a strategic approach to accessing global climate finance. As such, the GoK has decided to establish a Climate Finance Division within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MFED) which will focus on facilitating access to multilateral climate funds including the Green Climate Fund, Climate Investment Fund and, Adaptation fund. This division will work within existing structures and coordinate closely with the office of Te Beretenti (the President) as the focal point for Kiribati under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

GOK requires a technical finance adviser to continue to lead the establishment of this division and provide strategic guidance to the division and develop a strategic approach to accessing multilateral funds for climate finance.

You will be accountable to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development and be directly supervised by the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development. This role is expected to commence in May 2021 for a period of 12 months.

Please note there are special COVID-19 provisions with this position, please read the Information for Applicants – available on https://www.pactam2.com/ carefully to understand those conditions.

Key objectives:

• In close consultation with the Minister and Secretary of the Ministry, lead the establishment of the new Climate Finance Division within the MFED.

• Provide strategic and technical advice to the MFED and GoK in the development of a strategic approach to accessing climate finance, including establishing key priorities for GoK.

• Liaise and coordinate work with the Adaptation Fund (AF), Climate Investment Fund (CIF) and Green Climate Fund (GCF) and other available Official Development Assistance (ODA) sources of climate finance

• Provide advice and guidance on cross-cutting issues

Selection criteria:

• Degree in Economics, Accounting, Public Finance or relevant field

• 10 years or more of relevant experience in development finance

• Demonstrated knowledge of implementation and management of development projects and emerging environmental issues and challenges (including climate change) in the Pacific Islands region

• Demonstrated professional leadership and ability to lead a team of, including the ability to coach and mentor junior staff

• Credible experience working with development donors, multilateral donors, and those funding climate change programs

• Strong interpersonal skills with a demonstrated ability to build relationships with diverse groups and to motivate teams

• End to end program and project management experience, including multi-project coordination, project financial management, proposal and report writing, and resource mobilisation

• Experience with change management processes including establishing new organisational division including, recruitment and development of new business systems and processes to facilitate the new functionality.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills including facilitation and presentations

• Experience in cost benefit analysis and non-market valuation

• Demonstrated understanding of database principles with strong computer skills (MS Office Suite preferred) etc

Desirable

• Master’s degree in a relevant field

• Experience in development finance in the Pacific Islands region

• Familiarity with multilateral agencies (WB, ADB, UNDP, SPREP, etc.)

The benefits:

• Remuneration in line with the ARF – C4

• Mobility and special location allowances

• Flights, medicals, and insurance

• Pre-departure briefing and in-country orientation

• Ongoing assignment monitoring and support

Scope Global is a specialist project management company with people as the focus of its program delivery. We have a history of successfully managing projects in the international development and international education sectors.

The Pacific Technical Assistance Mechanism Phase 2 (PACTAM2) is an Australian Government initiative, funded through the Australian aid program and managed by Scope Global. It places highly skilled Advisers with Partner Governments in participating Pacific Island countries to build capacity and to meet identified human resource needs. If you are interested in other PACTAM2 opportunities and would like to receive updates, please register your interest.

To apply:

Applications will only be accepted via our online application system. For more detailed information on the position and to apply online, please visit https://www.pactam2.com/

Applications close midnight ACST March 16th 2021. No late applications will be accepted.

For more information contact a member of our team at recruitment.PACTAM2@scopeglobal.com

