Emitters and financials hold WCI positions firm before Q1 auction results

Published 22:22 on February 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:22 on February 26, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California cap-and-trade regulated entities and speculators kept positions largely unchanged on the secondary market over the past week as they waited for the results of the first WCI auction of the year, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.