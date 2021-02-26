H2 & CCUS External Advisor, BP – London

Job Profile Summary

Responsible for providing regulatory affairs support through assessing the impact of the changing regulatory environment on the business, carrying out specific pieces of research on regulatory developments, coordinating briefings, managing information holdings and managing relationships, especially with regulatory bodies and institutions.

Job Advert



Lead and manage policies and advocacy technical elements in support of developing commercial CCUS and hydrogen projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCUS and hydrogen.

Provide analysis of various policy and regulatory frameworks on CCUS and hydrogen projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCUS and hydrogen team develop advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCUS and/or hydrogen deployment.

Manage internal CCUS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including Strategy and Sustainability (S&S), Group Technology, Communications and Advocacy (C&A), Government and Public Affairs (GPA), Legal, and the different segments/businesses to create a coherent, consistent company position. Engage and educate relevant BP representatives in CCUS and hydrogen to develop integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, BP and our customers.

Identify, develop and manage external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCUS and hydrogen strategies and projects. Identify, build and co-ordinate appropriate relationships to establish BP as a CCUS and hydrogen leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize BP engagements with industry regulators and opinion formers including national and regional policymakers and regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure BP input is regionally appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Manage K hydrogen and CCUS project stakeholders and support new global project activities.

Manage and coordinate activities across relevant trade associations (e.g., API, EAC, CCSA, GCCSI, OGC, Hydrogen Europe, Hydrogen Council, UK Hydrogen Task Force, etc.).

Knowledge skills and experience

BSc degree (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline. This could include science and technology, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.

Extensive experience in relevant industries with proven competencies in policy development and advocacy.

A sound understanding of UK and EU governmental and administrative systems.

Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills

Experience of coordinating activities across internal and external organizational boundaries

A proven ability to work on and manage multiple simultaneous projects and achieve successful outcomes.

Proactive and able to work to achieve agreed outcomes

A broad understanding of the science of climate change and the technologies that can be used to transition toward a low carbon economy.

Understanding of the scope of CCUS and its applicability to power systems, energy intensive industries, heat and bioenergy.

Understanding of the potential sources and uses of hydrogen.

Good leadership skills, with good communication and collaboration ability.

Accomplished communication and influencing skills with both internal and external stakeholders.

Experience of leading multi-disciplinary teams to co-create strategic approaches through successful engagement with stakeholders.

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY

At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.

Together, We Will Achieve This By



integrating our gas and renewable capabilities

building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets

developing new gas opportunities

driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions

adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people

collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers

