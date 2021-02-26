Associate Director, Carbon & Energy, Jacobs – London

Our People & Places Solutions business – reinforces our drive to improve the lives of people everywhere and epitomizes the “why” of what we do – the tremendous positive impact and value our solutions bring to our communities and society as a whole. From facilities delivering life-saving therapies and ensuring clean water to enabling the connection of people through all modes of transportation and providing access to technology – we’re integrating a multitude of these solution elements to build the smart environments of tomorrow.

Start your Jacobs career with a company that inspires and empowers you to deliver your best work so you can evolve, grow and succeed – today and into tomorrow.

Your Impact

Within our Water and Environment business our Carbon and Energy team advises clients on the challenges and opportunities regarding climate change and sustainability issues including; decentralised, decarbonised generation and energy transition, as well as carbon accounting, policy and regulatory support.

About The Opportunity

Jacobs is seeking a principal consultant and associate director to join its Carbon and Energy team to help deliver continue growth in our services to support clients’ understand their responsibilities to meet the challenge of the Paris Agreement, including requirements of the energy transition and carbon neutral ambitions, including sustainable transport. Key to this is the need to be at the forefront of the dynamic change we are living in in terms of energy generation, management and distribution.

In joining the team, you will require technical, analytical and commercial skills in energy technologies and systems, and carbon management to advise on the risks and opportunities for both Jacobs and our clients. In addition, your abilities will be required to support other circular economy and sustainability activities across a range of clients and sectors.

You will be responsible for managing client relationships, delivering projects/programmes in accordance with Jacobs project management practices and developing new business in decarbonisation and energy transition. Specifically the role requires delivering projects and workstreams, providing advice relating to climate change, energy and carbon, liaising with clients, and contributing to business development. This role offers the opportunity to manage and work with a diverse portfolio of high-profile clients, and on exciting operational and infrastructure projects in the UK and globally.

Technical Requirements

Energy Systems Technology and Analysis



Significant experience and knowledge in the following Modern/future energy systems in terms of their technical properties and economic and environmental impacts. Technologies and systems including renewable and low carbon generation and storage technologies. Business case assessment applying energy resources and demands along with the main sources of data and methods for analysis and technologies. Management of a team or project that undertakes the analysis of energy systems.



Energy Economics and Policy



Experienced in the energy market and the regulatory/policy framework, including detailed knowledge of energy demand and supply markets key actors financial/fiscal measures applied in the sector policy instruments and market mechanisms for carbon mitigation Ability to develop a clear evidence base and Cost/Benefit analysis to decision making process A detailed understanding of different business models for energy systems



Sustainable Transport



A firm understanding of the role of transport in the overall energy systems, specifically road and rail transport technologies (EV and fuel cell technologies) implications on the energy infrastructure current and emerging technologies role and impact of transport policy



Primary Role Responsibilities

The role will need to undertake tasks such as

Programme/Project Management

Engaging with a range of stakeholders at all levels including director/c-suite (internal networks, clients, partners etc.)

Maintaining knowledge of energy/carbon policy developments, energy markets and wider energy/sustainability issues

Managing and developing research on innovative technologies and application to requirements

Providing direction on Energy demand modelling Carbon modelling and accounting

Leading on business case development for a range of investment opportunities

Being accountable for key tasks and quality data outputs

Proficiency with Excel, Pivot tables, information systems management

Analysing data, prepare visual outputs of results in an engaging and meaningful way for our clients

Here’s What You’ll Need

This role is a senior level and should have substantial experience of working at director levels within private and/or public sector.

Essential



A degree and post graduate degree in science/economics/engineering/mathematics related 21 or above Strong data validation and analysis skills are essential. As such a high level of competency in MS Excel is expected; Strong interpretation skills to understand options and scenario planning for carbon reductions at a Board level; Extensive experience in assessing the decarbonisation and energy transition issues and services for a business or organisation, including the asset, financial and operational impacts; Detailed knowledge of current and anticipated environmental, carbon and energy policy and legislation and how this can apply to organisations and projects; A breadth of experience of programmes and financial management of large technical programmes including in the international development field; Exemplary communication skills, ability to engage with colleagues and clients and provide clear, evidence-based advice verbally and within written reports and presentations; Ability and experience to make effective decisions, collaborating and partnering, delivering value for money, delivering at pace.



Successful candidates will be asked to complete a Baseline Personnel Security Standard Pre-Employment check and will be required to undergo various checks including Identity, Right to Work; Employment/Education History and Criminal Record. If you are unable to meet this and any associated criteria, then your employment may be delayed or rejected.

