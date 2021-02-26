Developer dismisses need for California ODS protocol expansion, as stakeholders back controversial revisions

A leading ozone-depleting substance (ODS) developer has opposed the expansion of California's compliance offset protocol, while many stakeholders backed a task force’s recommendations to reduce the invalidation period for credits and enable cap-and-trade emitters to transact their unused utilisation limits, according to public comments.