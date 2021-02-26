China > China sees first carbon neutral bonds, though questions raised

China sees first carbon neutral bonds, though questions raised

Four of China’s biggest state-owned energy companies have revealed plans to raise up to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 bln) through carbon neutral bonds, though observers question the helpfulness of the initiatives without firm guidelines.

