EU ETS Policy Analyst, ERCST – Brussels

The European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition (ERCST) is seeking a policy analyst to join its team in Brussels to work on the EU emissions trading system and related policies under the European Green Deal.

Key Responsibilities

· Actively contribute to the development and implementation of ERCST’s work stream on the EU Emissions Trading System and related policies under the European Green Deal;

· Monitor and analyze relevant policy developments related to the EU ETS;

· Lead and contribute to ERCST’s research and outreach activities related to the EU ETS, including drafting background materials, co-authoring papers and reports, as well as conceptualizing and delivering stakeholder meetings;

· Contribute to ERCST’s other main areas of work as needed, such as the European Green Deal, Border Carbon Adjustments, Sustainable Finance, and the Paris Agreement and its implementation;

· Contribute to the successful delivery of projects and grants;

· Maintain liaison with stakeholders such as business associations, environmental NGOs, etc.

· Organize workshops and events related to your research activities.

Requirements

· At least 3 years, and potentially more, relevant professional experience;

· Expertise in the EU Emissions Trading System;

· A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;

· Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;

· Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.

Desired

· A degree in (environmental) economics, or related discipline;

· Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

· Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;

· Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;

· Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally;

Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.

Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level of experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: ERCST offices, Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV and a 1 page cover letter to the attention of Andrei Marcu to ercst@ercst.org. Please write “Policy Analyst EU ETS – March 2021 – first name last name” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is Friday 12 March 2021.