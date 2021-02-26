Senior Manager, Climate Policy Analysis, Acadia Center – Boston

Senior Manager, Climate Policy Analysis

Acadia Center is seeking an experienced Climate Policy Analyst for a leadership role advancing Acadia Center climate policy analysis and advocacy by managing and coordinating the organization’s analytic activities.

Position

The Senior Manager, Climate Policy Analysis position will play a leadership role managing and coordinating analytic projects that advance policy and program initiatives. The position will:

Shape and manage an overall workplan for climate and clean energy analytic projects that support policy opportunities and priorities

Conduct analysis to apply to and advance implementation of climate policies, shifts from natural gas and fossil fuels, electricity system transition and integration of technology

Initiate internal discussions on new projects, coordinate workstreams and schedules

Apply the organization’s goals on equity, climate justice and public health to its analysis projects

Represent the organization in external proceedings and discussions on climate and energy pathways

Stay apprised of climate policy and technology trends and advise the Director of Policy and CEO

Analytic projects that this position would lead, coordinate, or manage are wide-ranging and could include: assessments of state, regional and private sector climate pathways; responses to natural gas expansion and planning for natural gas phaseout; assessing energy system needs, such as power demand from electrification; equity analysis of climate impacts and policy benefits; incorporating public health issues into climate policy assessments; developing positions on energy technologies (nuclear relicensing, hydrogen, hydroelectric); impacts and best practices for rate design; analysis to support senior staff in external meetings on national and regional climate policy directions; presenting technical information to decision makers, media and public audiences; and assessing rapid response needs. The position reports to the Director of Policy.

Key Qualifications

A strong interest in energy and climate issues; a sense of ambition and urgency to address the climate crisis in a manner that will spur economic, consumer, public health and environmental justice benefits for all.

Familiarity and interest in climate and energy policy and the application of analytic and technical information to inform policy recommendations and advocacy – the ability to translate back and forth and serve as a bridge between technical expertise and state/regional advocacy

Project “design” – work with programmatic staff to identify what data needs are, what is most persuasive way of using data we have; what data is out there; and create analytical work plan to deliver

Project management – Ability and understanding of the value of schedules and project management

Develop project ideas into management and trackable workstreams; tasks, deadlines, and coordinate pieces of work that feed into larger whole

Technical expertise – able to dig into technical data and models to assess inputs and assumptions and prepare credible analysis and rebuttals

Strong interpersonal skills and interest in engaging with staff and diverse external parties such as climate and racial justice leaders, consumers, businesses and policymakers

Writer/editor – assists with “finding the soundbite” in complex data work and interest in identifying, shaping and communicating compelling framing about our projects and why they matter for use in pitches and reports.

5+ years’ relevant work experience in a consultancy, public agency, NGO or other relevant setting.

Diversity and Climate Justice Commitment

Acadia Center is committed to a diverse work environment that advances goals to remedy racial, environmental and climate justice issues. We value a workplace of mutual respect, the ability to learn from one another and a team culture of inclusion, shared responsibilities and decision making.

Compensation

This is a full-time, exempt, salaried position; requests for flex or part time schedules will be considered. During the pandemic, Acadia Center offices are closed, and all work is remote. This position is based in Boston, but other Acadia Center offices will be considered. Acadia Center compensation is highly competitive with peer non-profit groups and salary is commensurate with the selected candidate’s experience and skill levels. The range of compensation is expected to be from $88,000 to $103,000. Benefits include health care, dental, retirement, disability, and vacation.

Organization

Since its founding in 1998, Acadia Center has been a leading non-profit working to advance a low carbon, clean energy economy in the northeastern United States that benefits all. The organization’s approach applies on-staff research to shape recommendations and implement reforms to state, local and regional policies that reduce climate pollution, advance clean energy, and improve the lives of all. We focus on legislative, regulatory agencies forums and developing materials for public education and engagement. Acadia Center uses a team approach that combines skills in economic, energy, climate, law, health and consumer analysis into useful information for policy makers, the media and the public. Building strong, effective relationships in coalitions, partnerships and engagement with diverse stakeholders is a core hallmark of our approach. Acadia Center staff of lawyers, policy experts, researchers and communicators are based in Rockport, ME; Boston, MA; Providence, RI; Hartford, CT; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.acadiacenter.org.

To Apply

To apply, please send a cover letter of interest, resume, at least two professional references and an example of your writing and communications skills to careers@acadiacenter.org. Please insert Senior Manager Climate Analysis in the subject line and indicate where you saw the posting in the body of the email. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Acadia Center is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Acadia Center seeks to recruit, hire, and provide opportunities for advancement without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sex, pregnancy, age, national origin or ancestry, physical or mental disability, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, genetic information, marital or civil union status, military service, citizenship, or any other characteristics and traits protected under applicable federal, state or local law.