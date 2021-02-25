Washington cap-and-trade bill passes first committee, though transportation ties loom

A WCI-modelled carbon market bill passed its first committee in the Washington state legislature on Thursday, but a key senator signalled that he will tether the act’s ultimate implementation to lawmakers also enacting a transportation funding package this session.