Washington cap-and-trade bill passes first committee, though transportation ties loom
Published 22:41 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 22:41 on February 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A WCI-modelled carbon market bill passed its first committee in the Washington state legislature on Thursday, but a key senator signalled that he will tether the act’s ultimate implementation to lawmakers also enacting a transportation funding package this session.
