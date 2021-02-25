RFS Market: RIN rally settles down, while future-year D3 credits transact

Published 18:32 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on February 25, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RINs) values rose during the first half of the week as the widening bean oil-heating oil spread propelled prices higher under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), while next-year D3 credits traded on Thursday as entities potentially looked to hedge renewable natural gas project development.