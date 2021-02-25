Exchange ICE to relocate EU carbon trading to Netherlands’ Endex on June 7
Published 17:45 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on February 25, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Exchange operator ICE will relocate its EU carbon allowance trading from its London-based hub to the Netherlands on June 7 due to Brexit-related limitations, it announced Thursday.
