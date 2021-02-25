Bavardage > Exchange ICE to relocate EU carbon trading to Netherlands’ Endex on June 7

Exchange ICE to relocate EU carbon trading to Netherlands’ Endex on June 7

Published 17:45 on February 25, 2021

Exchange operator ICE will relocate its EU carbon allowance trading from its London-based hub to the Netherlands on June 7 due to Brexit-related limitations, it announced Thursday.

