NA Markets: CCA prices rise on Q1 auction sell out, RGGI drops ahead of quarterly sale

Published 22:58 on February 25, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose on the secondary market this week on the heels of the second consecutive WCI auction selling out, as RGGI allowance (RGA) values slipped ahead of the programme’s own quarterly sale next week.