California offset task force hits back at conflict of interest claims from former members

Published 16:30 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 16:34 on February 25, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California Compliance Offset Protocol Task Force (OPTF) pushed back Wednesday against criticism from two environmental and environmental justice (EJ) members who resigned this month, arguing the former appointees misrepresented the group’s charter and provided little input on behalf of their stakeholder constituencies in shaping the body’s final report.