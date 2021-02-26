Head of Sales and Marketing, C-Quest Capital – Coastal US/Western Europe

Background to CQC

C-Quest Capital LLC (“CQC”), which was founded in 2009 and is still run by its co-founder Ken Newcombe (ex-World Bank, Climate Change Capital, Goldman Sachs), is a leading global developer of carbon offset projects, headquartered in Washington D.C. Our mission is to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint, while enabling people in poorer communities around the world to transform their lives. We do this by making profitable investments in carbon-reduction programs that provide access to clean, efficient energy appliances and climate-smart small-scale agriculture and forestry services for poor families (“CQC Projects”). These investments use the infrastructure of global carbon markets to quantify and monetize carbon reductions and are targeted for projects that benefit the least-developed countries, while our use of innovative financial structures and public-private partnerships manages investment risk in these emerging markets.

To date, CQC Projects have improved the lives of over 20 million people in Africa, India, South East Asia and Central America and our projects have generated over 4 million tonnes of CO₂ emission reductions and counting.

Background to the Role

Building on over a decade of operational activities, and more than two decades of carbon markets experience, CQC is scaling its investment programs to match the increasing demand for carbon offsets from the voluntary markets to meet ‘Net Zero’ targets for sovereigns, corporates and consumers. The Group has identified investment opportunities to generate more than two hundred million tonnes of CO 2 emission reductions over the next decade, primarily from VERRA registered projects, and has recently closed on funding for the financing of c. 120m tonnes of CO 2 emission reductions.

CQC, through its subsidiary C-Quest Capital Marketing (“CQCM”), is also working with a major financial participant in the environment markets to establish a Joint Marketing Arrangement (“JMA” and “JMA Partner”) for the global marketing and distribution of Carbon Credits emanating from selected CQC Projects. This JV will also have exclusive relationships with leading Sub Distributors in the major regional carbon markets to market the Carbon Credits from the Group’s Improved Cookstove programme in Sub Saharan Africa, as well as other ‘charismatic’ carbon from Asia and Central America. The current CQC strategy is to sell all of its inventory on an annual basis, through Spot and Forward contracts, including on a guaranteed basis. In time, the Group may reserve tonnage to underpin an extended strategy that incorporates the provision of trading products such as Futures and Options.

CQC is seeking a Head of Sales and Marketing who will lead the downstream activities of the Group which will be coordinated through CQCM, working with the JMA Partner and the Sub Distributors, as well as leading the internal business development, middle and back-office functions of CQCM. This is a new role, reporting directly to the Group CEO. Ideally, the successful candidate will be located in the East Coast of the US, but the Company will also consider applications form individuals who are located in Western Europe and on the West Coast of the US.

Key Responsibilities

The Head of Sales and Marketing will have the following main responsibilities:

Planning and Management

Working with the Group CEO, develop the annual sales and distribution plan for CQCM and coordinate such with the JMA Partner for expected sales through the JMA;

Working with the JMA Partner, develop the annual sales targets for the Sub Distributors and implement such with the Sub Distributors;

Develop the annual sales targets and other KPIs for CQCM’s direct sales team;

Based on market data and forecasts, make recommendations to the JMA Marketing Committee for sales strategies and price targets for the CQC Projects ;

Finance, Risk Management and Controls

Ensure that credits are contracted on an equitable basis as between the different CQC Projects;

Working with Legal, ensure that all new clients and counterparts are properly screened and approved for compliance and credit purposes, coordinating same with the JMA Partner as required;

Working with the Director, Carbon Contracts Management & Settlement ensure that the carbon credit inventory of the CQC Projects is properly managed by volume, tenor and price in regards to contracted commitments, submissions for tenders, reserved allocations, and that this is updated and communicated to all relevant parties, including the JMA Partner;

Working with the CFO, provide monthly updates on expected sales volumes and prices to be incorporated into the management reports for the Group as well as individual CQC Projects;

Business Development and Marketing

Working with CQC’s Marketing Manager, prepare an annual marketing plan and budget to support the efforts of the distribution activities;

Ensure that CQCM is well placed and regarded in the market and qualifies for RFPs and tenders from major market counterparts;

Represent CQCM at major conferences and events in the Carbon Market in the US and internationally;

Working with exchanges such AirCarbon and CBL Markets to develop traded products that incorporate credits from CQC Projects.

Direct and Channel Sales

Supporting the CEO in discussions and negotiations with Sovereign buyers;

Leading and supporting CQCM sales staff in their engagement activities with prospective buyers in their region;

Leading and supporting Sub Distributors in their engagement activities with prospective buyers in their region;

Working with Legal and the JMA Partner, finalise the ERPAs with the end user clients for direct and channel sales.

Executive Management

Recruit and manage a direct team of 3 growing to 5 staff over the next 12 months;

Together with the CEO, CFO and CIO, review investment opportunities for new CQC Projects.

Relevant Experiences, Training & Qualifications

The successful candidate is likely to have the following prior experiences and training/qualifications:

At least ten years of relevant professional experience working in an Investment Banking firm or specialist Trading Company that actively trades carbon products (compliance and/or voluntary), of which at least 5 years should have been in a leadership position;

Experience of managing a ‘book’ of Carbon;

Experience negotiating ERPAs for compliance and voluntary purposes;

An in depth understanding of the Carbon markets, especially in regard to international policy objectives and outcomes;

Current relationships with major corporate buyers of carbon products in the US, Europe and Asia;

Experience in working with cross functional teams (internal and external to the organisation) to deliver complex outcomes;

Preferably a Master’s Degree in a relevant subject (Finance, MBA, Environmental Markets etc.).

Key Attributes

The successful candidate is likely to possess the following attributes:

A good negotiator who can create a win: win outcome for the Company and its clients;

An experienced manager who can directly manage their team and is also comfortable working in a matrix reporting structure;

A good understanding of the challenges that climate change presents and the role that carbon markets can play to address it;

A passion to actively help the rural poor in less developed countries in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals;

An ability to effectively communicate, in written and verbal form, complex ideas and activities;

Good numerate skills;

An ability to fit in with the hjgh-performance, entrepreneurial and collaborative culture of CQC;

Compensation Details

Attractive Base Salary plus uncapped bonus

Next Steps

Please send your resume and a covering letter to: mwoodall@cquestcapital.com

Initial interviews will be held in March with the objective of having the selected candidate commence by 1st June.