Australia’s biggest emitters see slight drop in GHG output
Published 11:22 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 11:23 on February 25, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Facilities covered by Australia’s National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) scheme saw a 3% year-on-year drop in their GHG output for FY2019-20, with utility AGL remaining the nation’s biggest emitter by far at more than twice the amount than the next on the list.
