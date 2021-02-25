EU Market: EUAs sink back to near €38 as bullish momentum wavers
Published 19:15 on February 25, 2021 / Last updated at 21:10 on February 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs slipped 2.3% on Thursday after an early drive higher floundered and wider markets fell, halting this week's run of late upward moves towards EU carbon's all-time high above €40.
EUAs slipped 2.3% on Thursday after an early drive higher floundered and wider markets fell, halting this week’s run of late upward moves towards EU carbon’s all-time high above €40.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.