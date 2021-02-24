California hands out 2.2 mln offsets as forestry projects take lion’s share

Published 22:18 on February 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:18 on February 24, 2021

California issued more than 2.2 million compliance offsets this week, with forestry projects located outside the Golden State bringing home the vast majority, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.