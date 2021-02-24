WCI current vintage auction sells out for second consecutive quarter

The Q1 California-Quebec current vintage auction cleared to enable unsold carbon permits to return next quarter, while the advance auction went fully subscribed for the first time since the WCI programme expanded to include the transportation fuel sector, according to results released Wednesday.