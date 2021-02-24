LCFS Market: California prices inch up into PG&E auction

Published 16:38 on February 24, 2021 / Last updated at 19:37 on February 24, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values ticked up this week as Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) held a credit solicitation, with market participants saying the movement bucked the usual price trend going into the utility’s auctions.