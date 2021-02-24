Americas > Nova Scotia targets 80% renewable energy by 2030

Nova Scotia targets 80% renewable energy by 2030

Published 15:48 on February 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:48 on February 24, 2021  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

Nova Scotia is aiming to double its renewable energy target by the end of the decade, new Premier Iain Rankin announced Wednesday, in a move that could factor into the future trajectory of the Canadian province’s annual carbon market caps.

Nova Scotia is aiming to double its renewable energy target by the end of the decade, new Premier Iain Rankin announced Wednesday, in a move that could factor into the future trajectory of the Canadian province’s annual carbon market caps.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software