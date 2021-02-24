Spanish utilities report drastic drops in thermal output, Polish firm writes down coal assets
Published 13:46 on February 24, 2021 / Last updated at 13:46 on February 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Iberdrola and Endesa saw drastic drops in output from EU carbon market-covered facilities last year, the two companies said in annual earnings released Wednesday, while Poland's Tauron announced plans to write down coal assets.
