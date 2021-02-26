COO, Redshaw Advisors – London

We have a unique opportunity for a COO to join a young and progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to Environmental Markets. We have grown rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customers’ full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a sale. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding customer base.

Principal responsibilities

Collaborate with the CEO in setting and driving organizational vision, operational strategy, and hiring needs

Spearheading strategies to steer the company’s future in a positive direction including Business planning, strategy and delivery thereof

Translate strategy into actionable goals for performance and growth helping to implement organization-wide goal setting, performance management, and annual operating planning

Oversee company operations and employee productivity, building a highly inclusive culture ensuring team members thrive and organizational outcomes are met

Ensure effective recruiting, onboarding, professional development, performance management, and retention

Oversight of or actual financial accounts preparation and management accounts preparation

Implement and lead Fund raising initiatives, develop Staff Incentive structures; including share plans

Technology upgrades and implementation (software and hardware)

Gather regular feedback from each business unit

Keep CEO abreast of company developments, ideas and market trends

Daily and Monthly Responsibilities

Analyse internal operations and identify areas of process enhancement

Develop actionable business strategies and plans that ensure alignment with short-term and long-term objectives developed in tandem with the CEO

Directly oversee operations, HR, and accounting, and partner with the CEO on sales management to budget for sufficient investment capital to achieve growth targets over the near term

Using KPIs, monitor performance with tracking and establish corrective measures as needed, and prepare detailed reports, both current and forecasting

Maintain and build trusted relationships with business managers, key customers, clients, partners, and stakeholders

Required Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, or related field

5+ years experience in executive leadership positions

Leadership skills, with steadfast resolve and an abundance of personal integrity

Understanding of advanced business planning and regulatory issues

A solid grasp of data analysis and performance metrics

Be able to diagnose problems quickly and have foresight into potential issues

Seeks optimal outcomes by considering alternatives

Highly motivated and organised

Excellent communicator, written and oral

Benefits

Grow with and be part of the brightest team in the Environmental Markets sector.

Competitive base salary, bonus scheme based on individual and team performance. Performance based bonus is uncapped.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title “COO”.