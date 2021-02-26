Customer Service Administrative Assistant, Plannet Zero/Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Customer Service Administrative Assistant

Reports To: TBD

Location: Greenwich, London

Salary: £20,00-£30,000

The Role

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and profitable organisation in the environmental sector. We have recently established a new brand, Plannet Zero, as part of Redshaw Advisors Ltd, and are seeking a highly-organised, diligent and proactive individual to help with the increased administrative demands from our carbon neutrality certification division.

Key Responsibilities

Onboard clients who have signed up to the company’s carbon neutrality product offering.

Work with the ‘client owner’ in the Plannet Zero team to ensure a smooth and successful experience for the client.

Input and manage client details and process in Plannet Zero’s Customer Relation Management (CRM) system, including ensuring payment is received and all documentation completed correctly and filed appropriately.

Contact clients as required to assist and encourage the timely process from client on-boarding through to successful certification.

Support the team with any additional tasks as required.

Required Skills and Experience

Solid academic achievement preferably educated to A-level standard

Previous experience in an administrative-based role

Working knowledge of MS office

Excellent communication and written skills

High levels of diligence and attention to detail

Solid time management and organisation skills with the ability to manage multiple workstreams

Exceptionally high customer service skills, enjoying a client-facing role

An interest in the environmental sector preferred.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of ‘Customer Service Administrative Assistant’. To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/