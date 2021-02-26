Customer Service Administrative Assistant, Plannet Zero/Redshaw Advisors – London

Job Title: Customer Service Administrative Assistant
Reports To: TBD
Location: Greenwich, London
Salary: £20,00-£30,000
The Role
This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and profitable organisation in the environmental sector. We have recently established a new brand, Plannet Zero, as part of Redshaw Advisors Ltd, and are seeking a highly-organised, diligent and proactive individual to help with the increased administrative demands from our carbon neutrality certification division.
Key Responsibilities
- Onboard clients who have signed up to the company’s carbon neutrality product offering.
- Work with the ‘client owner’ in the Plannet Zero team to ensure a smooth and successful experience for the client.
- Input and manage client details and process in Plannet Zero’s Customer Relation Management (CRM) system, including ensuring payment is received and all documentation completed correctly and filed appropriately.
- Contact clients as required to assist and encourage the timely process from client on-boarding through to successful certification.
- Support the team with any additional tasks as required.
Required Skills and Experience
- Solid academic achievement preferably educated to A-level standard
- Previous experience in an administrative-based role
- Working knowledge of MS office
- Excellent communication and written skills
- High levels of diligence and attention to detail
- Solid time management and organisation skills with the ability to manage multiple workstreams
- Exceptionally high customer service skills, enjoying a client-facing role
- An interest in the environmental sector preferred.
How to apply
Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of ‘Customer Service Administrative Assistant’. To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/