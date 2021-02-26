Job Postings > Customer Service Administrative Assistant, Plannet Zero/Redshaw Advisors – London

Published 01:02 on February 26, 2021

This is a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and profitable organisation in the environmental sector.  We have recently established a new brand, Plannet Zero, as part of Redshaw Advisors Ltd, and are seeking a highly-organised, diligent and proactive individual to help with the increased administrative demands from our carbon neutrality certification division. 

Job Title: Customer Service Administrative Assistant
Reports To: TBD
Location: Greenwich, London
Salary: £20,00-£30,000

The Role

Key Responsibilities 

  • Onboard clients who have signed up to the company’s carbon neutrality product offering.
  • Work with the ‘client owner’ in the Plannet Zero team to ensure a smooth and successful experience for the client.
  • Input and manage client details and process in Plannet Zero’s Customer Relation Management (CRM) system, including ensuring payment is received and all documentation completed correctly and filed appropriately.
  • Contact clients as required to assist and encourage the timely process from client on-boarding through to successful certification.
  • Support the team with any additional tasks as required.

Required Skills and Experience 

  • Solid academic achievement preferably educated to A-level standard
  • Previous experience in an administrative-based role
  • Working knowledge of MS office
  • Excellent communication and written skills
  • High levels of diligence and attention to detail
  • Solid time management and organisation skills with the ability to manage multiple workstreams
  • Exceptionally high customer service skills, enjoying a client-facing role
  • An interest in the environmental sector preferred.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV and cover letter to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of ‘Customer Service Administrative Assistant’. To find out more about the company please visit https://redshawadvisors.com/

