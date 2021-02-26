Carbon Pricing Economist, GGGI – Seoul

Location: Republic of Korea, HQ

City: Seoul

Contract Type: Staff

Grade: X8

Salary scale: International Scale

Contract Duration: 3 years

Date to close (KST): 09/03/2021

Job Reference: IS-AC-6

Carbon Pricing Economist

The role of the carbon pricing economist is to work with the CPU team, support GGGI’s member and partner countries, and other key stakeholders to navigate their use of climate policy and trading instruments introduced by the Paris Agreement. Such support will equip the countries policy makers with capacities to evaluate and choose from more alternative policy options, manage the overall impacts of the selected policies by mitigating their negative side effects and make informed choices among the alternative policy mixes. This will then allow access to trading instruments and flows of carbon finance.

INTRODUCTION

The Paris Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for signatory Parties to reach an ambitious commitment to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C in a cooperative manner. This framework covers a number of instruments including cooperative approaches under the Article 6 which includes the development of international carbon transactions.

During 2019 the Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) of GGGI has signed 2 earmarked funding programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged by the rules to be finalized under the Paris Agreement. By opening up these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris.

The programs, Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches (DAPA) and Mobilising Article 6 Transaction Structures (MATS), collectively provide strong earmarked funding for the Carbon Pricing Unit of GGGI well into 2022. The outcomes are common across both programs, to result in real transactions that can be negotiated government to government. The activities under each however differ in type and approach. Under the Norway funded DAPA program the aim is to develop policy approaches, valuing the amount of mitigation outcomes that can be attributed to the introduction of a single, or package of policy measures; then wrapping these into a transaction which will see a flow of carbon finance be exchanged for a share of the resultant mitigation outcomes. The project covers two phases, scoping and design. The scoping phase of the program was successfully completed in mid-2020 – and work is now commencing on the Design Phase in 4 countries. For the MATS program funded by Sweden, scoping of projects across the GGGI member and partner countries has also been completed and in country implementation is commencing on 4 projects across 3 countries.

To complement these activities GGGI, through both CPU and Climate Action Global Practices, have been offering a tailored support its member and partner countries in scaling up their capacities to design their strategic vision, assess its economic implications and benefit from participation in cooperative approaches negotiated under the Paris Agreement. More specifically in order to maximize countries’ benefits from the Paris Agreement the GGGI work focused on supporting countries to design their LT-LEDS, strategies to decarbonize their economies and formulate response policies to the external shocks (such as e.g. COVID19 pandemic). At the same time GGGI is making efforts to strengthen the local capacities to carry out macroeconomic impact assessment of such strategies. A substantial part of the work also covers strengthening countries’ capacities to participate in emerging international carbon trading.

PURPOSE

The economic officer will be part of the Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) team, which supports key stakeholders in GGGI’s member and partner countries, through his / her contributions to the background research, macroeconomic analysis and modelling with specific focus on low carbon policies and development pathways in specific sectors, green growth strategies, implementation and impacts of carbon pricing instruments and cooperative approaches under the Article 6.

ENGAGEMENT

The carbon pricing economist shall report to the Head of The Carbon Pricing Unit, with day to day guidance being given by the Senior Economist within the team. S/He will conduct research and analysis and engage colleagues across Investment and Policy Solutions Division (IPSD), country offices and external stakeholders to provide evidence based economic research and modeling to support member and partner countries in development of carbon pricing policies and uptake of carbon pricing instruments in various economic sectors and onward to participate in the emerging global carbon markets under the Article 6.

DELIVERY

The carbon pricing economist is expected to contribute to the research and analytical work feeding into the number of earmarked projects supporting to the GGGI member and partner countries to develop and implement their low carbon development pathways in specific sectors, green growth strategies, implementation and impacts of carbon pricing instruments and cooperative approaches under the Article 6. The carbon pricing economist will work closely with CAID / CPU teams members and relevant stakeholders to contribute to the number of specific work streams including but not limited to:

Collection, processing and analyzing macroeconomic and environmental data. The work requires use of the detailed and comprehensive data sets linking economic and environmental data sourced from national, environmental, or sectoral accounts. Sparsity and lack of compatibility among different potential data source might require further adjustments to prepare the source data for analysis.

Contributions to the economic modelling modeling according to the project needs. This might include contributions to the multi-regional input output analysis of climate policies. modelling of countries’ GHG emission trajectories, BaU scenarios for countries as well as specific sectors or subsectors.

Contributions to the research and analysis on carbon pricing instruments, both theoretical and applied, including contributions to the GGGI’s flagships publications and knowledge products.

Collaborating with key stakeholders within GGGI and with country and international counterparts and contributing to GGGI’s knowledge sharing activities.

Contributions to the analysis and evaluation of country NDCs including assessment of implications of corresponding adjustment.

Drafting conclusions of the analysis and presenting results to internal and external stakeholders, including compiling reports on lessons learned, participating in conferences, seminars, capacity building, and knowledge sharing programs.

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

A Master’s degree in economics, environmental and resources or agricultural economics, strong quantitative background (operations research, econometrics) desired.

Preferably 5 years of relevant experience that combines assessment of economic modelling, carbon emissions modelling or analysis, leading deliverables and working in an international environment.

FUNCTIONAL

Experience in macroeconomic impact assessments and modeling of environmental policies in particular policies on climate change.

Familiarity with quantitative approaches in applied economics including Input – Output Analysis, CGE modelling and related estimation methods for the underlying datasets (maximum entropy econometrics, RAS methods).

Understanding of international climate policy negotiations and related agreements (Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, Nationally Determined Contributions) and related concepts.

Experience in one of GGGI’s thematic focus areas such as green growth, climate change.

Solid experience in applied economics, research, and quantitative analysis in one or more thematic areas related to green growth with technical skills, a strong network and international experience.

Strong written and oral communication skills, to prepare material to be presented to governments both in written format and in person. Experience in international organizations and/or in government sector, working with developing countries is a strong advantage. Proven record of providing analytical and technical advisory services to developing countries is a plus.

Fluency in English. Knowledge of French or more other relevant languages is an asset.

CORPORATE

Project management: Proven ability to independently plan, manage and complete projects that deliver quality outcomes in a timely and inclusive manner.

Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deliver products or presentations that are concise, easy to understand and influential.

Influencing change: Track record of engaging effectively to secure buy in, underpinned by strong listening, trust building, influencing, facilitation and negotiation skills.

Team player: Capacity to be selfless team member, to operate across organizational boundaries, and maintain a resilient, positive and results-focused mindset in a dynamic environment.

Promotes an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership

APPLY HERE