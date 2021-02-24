Bavardage > S&P Global Platts, Viridios team up on AI-driven carbon offset pricing

S&P Global Platts, Viridios team up on AI-driven carbon offset pricing

Published 09:10 on February 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:10 on February 24, 2021  /  Bavardage, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

S&P Global Platts and Australia-headquartered Viridios Capital have signed an MoU to develop indices for voluntary carbon credits driven by artificial intelligence software.

