Analysts warn speculator-fuelled EUA price pullback could stand in way of new highs
Published 22:15 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 01:33 on February 24, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices are set to climb to new record heights in Q2 as European lawmakers unveil a suite of bullish market reforms, but softening fundamentals could see a speculator-fuelled pullback before that, two teams of analysts warn.
