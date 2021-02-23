California may fall short of 2030 GHG goal without steep fuel sector abatement, audit finds

Published 22:20 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 22:20 on February 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California risks missing its 2030 climate goal unless it can drive faster emissions reductions from the transportation sector, while regulator ARB may be overstating carbon abatement resulting from incentive-based programmes and its economy-wide cap-and-trade scheme, a government audit found.