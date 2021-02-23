Colombia to propose carbon tax on coal in March -report
Published 21:53 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 21:53 on February 23, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central / No Comments
The Colombian government next month will introduce legislation to impose a CO2 tax on coal-fired power, expanding the reach of the country’s existing $5/tonne carbon fee, a media outlet reported Tuesday.
