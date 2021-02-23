Americas > Colombia to propose carbon tax on coal in March -report

Colombia to propose carbon tax on coal in March -report

Published 21:53 on February 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:53 on February 23, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, South & Central  /  No Comments

The Colombian government next month will introduce legislation to impose a CO2 tax on coal-fired power, expanding the reach of the country’s existing $5/tonne carbon fee, a media outlet reported Tuesday.

The Colombian government next month will introduce legislation to impose a CO2 tax on coal-fired power, expanding the reach of the country’s existing $5/tonne carbon fee, a media outlet reported Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software