Environmental commodities shop STX buys EU carbon brokers Vertis

Published 17:54 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 18:04 on February 23, 2021 / Americas, Bavardage, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Environmental commodities trading firm STX Group has reached an agreement to buy a majority stake in Budapest-based rival carbon brokers Vertis, the companies announced late Tuesday.