Quebec organisation launches impact investment fund for forest carbon credits
Published 19:02 on February 23, 2021
Ecosystem restoration organisation Viridis Terra International launched a sustainable impact investment fund on Tuesday, targeting a 7% average annualised return on its initial batch of Peruvian forestry projects that will generate carbon credits and sustainable commodities.
