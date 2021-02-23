Quebec organisation launches impact investment fund for forest carbon credits

Ecosystem restoration organisation Viridis Terra International launched a sustainable impact investment fund on Tuesday, targeting a 7% average annualised return on its initial batch of Peruvian forestry projects that will generate carbon credits and sustainable commodities.