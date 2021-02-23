EMEA > EU Market: EUAs make another late surge for near 2% gain

EU Market: EUAs make another late surge for near 2% gain

Published 18:33 on February 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:00 on February 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs rose late for the second straight session on Tuesday, supported by a resurgent energy complex as prices get nearer to their record levels reached earlier this month.

EUAs rose late for the second straight session on Tuesday, supported by a resurgent energy complex as prices get nearer to their record levels reached earlier this month.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software