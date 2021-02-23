Australia Market Roundup: Regulator nears 90 mln issued ACCUs as prices remain near multi-year high
Published 11:04 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 11:04 on February 23, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 180,000 carbon credits in its latest round, as secondary market offset prices remain stable after earlier this month hitting their highest since the dismantling of the carbon pricing mechanism.
