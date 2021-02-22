California diesel consumption rises YoY in November as gasoline sales slump again

Published 22:06 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:06 on February 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California diesel consumption eclipsed 2019 levels in November amid heavy port activity in the Golden State, while gasoline sales continued to languish during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state data published Monday.