US EPA backs federal court decision curtailing biofuel waivers

Published 21:15 on February 22, 2021

The US EPA on Monday said it now supports a federal court ruling last year that reined in the agency’s granting of compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a reversal of its stance from the previous administration.