Trader, Environmental Commodities, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your mission

As part of the Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services (COGES) team, you will be responsible for the trading of environmental commodities, mainly voluntary carbon reduction certificates. In this role, you will combine your trading experience, industry relationships and analytical skills as you work with other trading houses, carbon retailers and customers and manage risk across ClimatePartner’s voluntary carbon markets project portfolio. You will have freedom to develop and build trading strategies with voluntary carbon reduction certificates and relationships with other traders, carbon retailers and customers while actively tracking market developments and meeting P&L expectations. You will be reporting directly to the Head of Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services.

Main tasks and responsibilities

You actively develop and manage proprietary trading opportunities and sales flow hedging in voluntary carbon markets

You develop the voluntary carbon market analysis and modelling to support trade ideas

You actively support the carbon origination team

You represent ClimatePartner at relevant events such as industry meetings, trade fairs and conferences

Your role could be potentially expanded into Energy Attribute Certificate (EACs) trading

Your profile

You have at least 2 years of professional experience with a focus on voluntary carbon markets and/or renewable energy either in the energy trading industry or as a carbon broker (m/f/d)

You have a proven track record in trading or delivering solutions in carbon markets and renewable energy

You have a strong understanding of environmental trading strategies

You have the capability to develop new business opportunities

You have strong Excel skills

You have strong analytical capabilities and communication skills

You have a global view on the voluntary carbon and energy attribute certificate markets and deep local knowledge within each jurisdiction

You have excellent communication skills in English

Why us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/careers.

Contact

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

About us

ClimatePartner is a solutions provider in corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset unavoidable emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, which is confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 150 employees are spread across offices in Munich, Berlin, Essen, Cologne, Vienna, Zürich, London and Yerevan. We work with about 3,000 companies in 35 countries.