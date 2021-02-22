Pennsylvania will advance RGGI regulation despite commission’s call for delay

Published 21:01 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 21:01 on February 22, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will continue to advance its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation this year despite a state committee last week recommending that the agency delay the finalisation by one year.