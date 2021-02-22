Americas > Pennsylvania will advance RGGI regulation despite commission’s call for delay

Pennsylvania will advance RGGI regulation despite commission’s call for delay

Published 21:01 on February 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:01 on February 22, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will continue to advance its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation this year despite a state committee last week recommending that the agency delay the finalisation by one year. 

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will continue to advance its RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation this year despite a state committee last week recommending that the agency delay the finalisation by one year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software