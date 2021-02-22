Low Carbon Trader, BP – Houston

Job Profile Summary
Responsible for optimizing an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimization income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.
Job Advert
The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low energy transition. This trader will manage compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be responsible for pricing and supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping. As an trader on the LCT Team, you’ll work within a team environment and will support other LCT traders and their activities related to biofuels. As a Trader with bp, you must contribute speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. Ideally, you will have experience trading environmental credits, derivatives, Western US power markets and a deep understanding of associated fundamentals.
LCT trades environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as cap and trade programs, or opt-in voluntary programs to meet environmental sustainability goals. LCT is a global team operating in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.
Key Accountabilities:
• Manage & optimize trading exposure
• Execute speculative trading strategies
• Manage risk for origination activity
• Identify and monetize optionality for current and prospective transactions
• Provide support to business development, supply and marketing teams
• Develop expertise in modeling cross commodity correlations and relationships
• Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in carbon OTC, options and futures
• Build trading execution tools
Essential Education:
• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
Essential experience and job requirements:
• Excellent integrity and character
• Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail
• Solid understanding of option Greeks
• Demonstrated knowledge of regulatory environment and processes
• Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment
• Strong communications skills (written and verbal)
• Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently
• Self-starter, independent thinker and willingness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively
Desirable experience:
• Positive track record trading environmental credits, derivatives and power
• Deep knowledge of Western US power markets
• Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions
Entity: Trading & Shipping
Job Family Group: Supply & Trading Group
Relocation available: No
Travel required: Negligible travel
Time Type: Full time
Country: United States of America
About BP
TRADING & SHIPPING
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.
Join us and help us achieve these goals by:
- developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities
- collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows
- delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights
- navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea
- acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in
- maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times
- empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people
Experience Level: Senior
