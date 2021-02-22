Asia Pacific > Japan’s Inpex to buy 5 million REDD credits from Indonesian project

Published 10:50 on February 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:51 on February 22, 2021

Japanese oil and gas firm Inpex has agreed to buy 5 million carbon credits over a five-year period from the Rimba Raya REDD project in Indonesia, it said Monday.

