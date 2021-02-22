Chevron, Pavilion strike deal on GHG-accounted LNG
Published 08:32 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 08:32 on February 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Chevron will supply Singapore-based energy trader Pavilion with 500,000 tonnes of LNG annually from 2023, with each shipment accompanied by a statement on associated carbon emissions, in a bid to encourage voluntary offset trading.
