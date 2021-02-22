Asia Pacific > Chevron, Pavilion strike deal on GHG-accounted LNG

Chevron, Pavilion strike deal on GHG-accounted LNG

Published 08:32 on February 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:32 on February 22, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Chevron will supply Singapore-based energy trader Pavilion with 500,000 tonnes of LNG annually from 2023, with each shipment accompanied by a statement on associated carbon emissions, in a bid to encourage voluntary offset trading.

Chevron will supply Singapore-based energy trader Pavilion with 500,000 tonnes of LNG annually from 2023, with each shipment accompanied by a statement on associated carbon emissions, in a bid to encourage voluntary offset trading.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software