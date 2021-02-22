Removing and Storing Carbon Leader, IKEA – Ho Chi Minh City

The Removing and Storing carbon leader will be part of a newly created Removing and Storing Carbon program team that focuses on achieving the highest possible removal and storage of carbon for climate change mitigation in forestry and other land use.

As Removing and Storing carbon leader you will be part of a newly created Removing and Storing Carbon program team that focuses on achieving the highest possible removal and storage of carbon for climate change mitigation in forestry and other land use. This will be measured through carbon removed from the atmosphere, which is then stored in the land, plants and their products.

You will evaluate potential contribution to climate change mitigation for different land use development opportunities to secure the best possible contribution from the IKEA investment. And, most importantly, you will have the key role in making the most impactful opportunities become reality!

In this assignment you will:

• Identify land use development opportunities and evaluate expected performance in terms of contribution to climate change mitigation and sustainable development

• Evaluate success factors, complexity and risk of the land use development opportunity and put forward recommendation(s) and business case(s) for evaluation

• Create long term professional partnerships with agreed partners and implementers including the development of frameworks, cooperation agreements and financing models

• Enable and support the implementation of the land use development opportunities, including monitoring and verification of performance

In addition to leading the regional program you will also have Wood supply and forestry specialist assignment in the region and in this you will:

• Support suppliers in their implementation of IWAY Forestry standards and wood procurement routines and making it integral part of their management systems;

• Verify the compliance with IWAY forestry standard;

• Support the business teams to have relevant knowledge to drive the Wood Supply & Forestry agenda in the region within defined part of the business and legal framework of IKEA

Qualifications

We believe you have strong leadership and coaching capabilities. You have the ability to organise and work independently along with the ability to work with and through others. Being analytical, structured and methodical with good time management and drive to meet deadlines. You are and honest with high integrity.

We believe that you have:

• A passion and knowledge about forestry and other land use systems;

• Bachelor degree required Masters preferred Forestry or related field

• Experience of working in forestry and wood processing industry and knowledge of sustainable forest management, timber trade and/or wood product supply chain;

• Good understanding of national legislation in forestry and other land use related areas;

• Experience of engaging in dialogue with government, NGOs, and other stakeholders;

• Ability of taking leadership and managing projects to achieve results;

• Ability to handle multiple and changing priorities/deadlines and moderate stress;

• Ability to cope with extensive domestic and international travel;

• Ability to work independently and in a team and to stay motivated with a “hands on” approach;

• Ability to speak and communicate effectively in English and Vietnamese/..

• Skills related to wood processing industry will be seen as an advantage.

Additional Information

If you have questions regarding the recruitment process or position please contact People and Culture Generalist, Nhung Nguyen Thi Kieu (email: nguyen.kieu.nhung@inter.ikea.com). The recruitment will take place continuously so please send in your application in English as soon as possible, however not later than February 28th, 2021.