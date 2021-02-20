Senior Sustainability Consultant, World Kinect Energy Services – France/Germany/Netherlands

The Senior Sustainability Consultant will be responsible for supporting the Company’s sustainability technology and product offering across Europe and will partner with a broad range of business to business customers to develop long term and innovative sustainability solutions which supports their Company strategy. The role will be focused on business development, account management and project management of innovative sustainability solutions.

Formed in 2016, World Kinect Energy Services is part of the World Fuel Services Corporation (WFS) – a leading global fuel logistics company, engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of marine, land and aviation fuel and other energy management products and services e.g. Power and Natural Gas. WFS is a publicly listed company (NYSE: INT), headquartered in Miami, Florida and a recognised Fortune 500 Company.

Kinect’s roots were established decades ago and today the global Kinect platform represents the collective talents of Bergen Energi, Nordisk Energipartner, U.S. Energy Services, UX Energy, Beach Front Energy, KTM, Inc., On-Demand Energy, Orchard Energy and Professional Utility Board Australia. Each World Kinect Energy Services company brings regional expertise and unique insights to make World Kinect Energy Services a leading global energy management company specializing in providing best in class advisory, brokerage, procurement, agency and other energy management services such as Supply & Trading to its clients worldwide.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The key duties and responsibilities include:

Assessing energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies

Providing detailed fact finding, research, and analysis on energy-related activities

Assessing technologies and analyzing technology trends

Developing carbon reduction strategies for international companies across segments and verticals

Communicating solutions and new strategies to clients through reports and presentations

PERSON SPECIFICATION (BACKGROUND AND SKILLS):

The successful candidate is likely to have in excess of 5 years’ experience in a sustainability solutions sales or consultant capacity within a sustainability advisory company or energy solutions supplier where they have been focused on sustainability solutions. Alternatively, in-house sustainability strategy development and management experience gained within an international corporate brand would be considered.

Long term strategizing on accounts and market development in terms of solution planning and MandA experience is desirable.

Knowledge and experience with project management, as well as project leadership approaches and best practices is desirable.

A combination of technical sustainability knowledge (such energy efficiency and carbon foot-printing) and strategic capabilities (such as materiality assessment and sustainability strategy development) is essential.

Experience of driving Europe wide sustainability solutions for b2b customers is highly desirable.

Strong negotiation skills are essential.

Profit and loss and budget management experience is highly desirable.

Strong analytical skills are essential.

Strong oral and written communication skills in English is essential and or French, German or Dutch.

Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, or another relevant field is desirable.

Excellent problem-solving skills are essential

Strong stakeholder management skills are essential

Leadership skills and experience are desirable.

Results/deadline driven approach is desirable.

Passion for, and demonstrated interest in, sustainability and renewable energy fields is essential.

Advert/application link:

https://wfscorp.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/wfscareers/job/PARIS-FR-Remote/Senior-Sustainability-Consultant_R11139-1