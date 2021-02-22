VCM Report: Market participants eye voluntary demand for California offsets
Published 20:26 on February 22, 2021 / Last updated at 20:26 on February 22, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values remained firm this week on persistent demand, while traders and project developers assessed whether more California compliance offset projects may seek higher values in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) going forward.
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values remained firm this week on persistent demand, while traders and project developers assessed whether more California compliance offset projects may seek higher values in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) going forward.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.