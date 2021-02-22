VCM Report: Market participants eye voluntary demand for California offsets

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values remained firm this week on persistent demand, while traders and project developers assessed whether more California compliance offset projects may seek higher values in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) going forward.