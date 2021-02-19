Financials add to CCA length before WCI auction as emitters hold steady

Published 21:31 on February 19, 2021

Speculators bolstered their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week ahead of the first WCI auction of the year, as compliance entities kept their length mostly unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.